Cool for now

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a relatively cool weekend set up for the region. Saturday there will at least be some sunshine for part of the day, sunshine coupled with a light wind will make Saturday a fairly decent day. On the other hand, Sunday we will see a mostly cloudy sky, the potential for some light rain in the afternoon and evening, so, all in all Easter Sunday will be a cold and gray day. Those cold temperatures are being fueled by a diving jetstream and colder air filtering in at all levels. The cold air sticks around through Monday night into Tuesday morning where we will see temperatures drop down once again to the freezing mark. But after Tuesday we will see A general warming trend. The jetstream begins to push well to the north that will allow warm air to begin to increase out of the south and southwest. At this time it looks as if temperatures will go from the 60s on Wednesday, to the 70s on Friday and possibly seeing 80 degrees next Saturday. There are a couple of bumps in the road with a potential for some rain showers on Wednesday and thunderstorms on Friday.

