Cooler temperatures for the weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - We started off the very early morning hours with some clouds. These clouds kept temperatures up just a bit, in the 40s. As those clouds cleared out and we got closer to sunrise, temperatures fell into the 30s. The clearing of the clouds won’t last long though. More clouds will quickly start to move back into the area, leading to a mostly cloudy day. Thankfully though, it won’t be windy like yesterday. Daytime highs will still be below normal, with most of us getting highs in the upper 50s. Just a few locations on the southern tier will have a chance to hit 60. A weak cold front will slide through today. This front will develop some scattered showers, but those look more likely for places like St. Louis. Here in the Tri-States, we’ll have dry air in the lower-levels of the atmosphere. So as the rain falls through that dry air on its way to the ground, it evaporates. Therefore, I have kept the forecast dry for the day. Into tonight, we’ll go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Lows will be chilly again, in the low to mid 30s.

We’ll start off the day tomorrow with some broken cloud cover, before those clouds clear out leading to sunshine. Tomorrow will be a little cooler though, due to the cold front coming through today. Highs will be in the low 50s.

