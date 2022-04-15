Macomb downtown revitalization projects resume

MACOMB (WGEM) - The city of Macomb is picking up where they left off with downtown improvements to beautify the city and make it more pedestrian-friendly.

Workers began the final phase of the Downtown Revitalization Project on Friday morning making improvements along the north side of East Jackson Street.

On Monday, improvements will begin on the north side of East Jackson Street and on Wednesday they will begin the transition to the east side of South Lafayette St.

Mayor Mike Inman said the project was supposed to wrap up at the end of 2021, however, delays, including weather, have pushed it back to either late summer or early fall of 2022.

“The end results will be very much worth the wait,” Inman said. “We do want to stress that under the construction we will be enduring, businesses will remain open at all times we were guaranteed by the contractor that there will be access to those businesses. Even if there are no sidewalks directly in front there will be other means by which folks can get in.”

Inman said the total cost of the work is just over $3 million. The city is using some of the Illinois Department of Transportation grant to help fund it.

