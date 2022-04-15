Advertisement

Expect more traffic delays for Easter Sunday

Easter Traffic Safety
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -With this being Easter weekend, you can expect to see more traffic on the roads, including those who drive on Highway 61.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue says he sees an increase in traffic on Highways 61 during holidays. The increase is not as significant as other holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Bogue says the biggest issue he sees today is the amount of drivers that are distracted by their cell phones as well as speeding. Bogue urges drivers to try to avoid these common violations as they can delay reaction time to an accident and other things in the environment.

“Be safe, and make your driving your priority and nothing else and obey the traffic laws,” Bogue said. As long as you follow this advice, it should be a safe Easter weekend.

