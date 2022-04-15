Hospital Report: April 15, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Deaths:
Mary Virginia Marshall, 80, of Montrose, IA died April 13 at Montrose Health Center. Vigen Memorial Home.
Emma Janell Boltz, 86, of Keokuk, IA died April 11 at River Hills Village in Keokuk. Vigen Memorial Home
Barbara “Barb” Vahle age 80, of Quincy died April 13 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Lester West, age 83, of Quincy, died April 13 at Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Charles Leroy Reiter, 54, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 13 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Sharon M. Shoemaker Burrier, age 71, of Quincy, died April 13 in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
Mary Ann Thomas, age 74, of Quincy, died April 13 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital reports:
Jacob & Linda Hunter of Quincy, IL...girl
Nicholas & Olivia Patterson of Quincy, IL...boy
Chuck Shireman & Vicky Moore of Pleasant Hill, IL and Winchester, IL...boy
Ramsay W & Heidi Easterling of Quincy, IL...boy
Josh & Danielle Dietrich of Clayton, IL...boy
Jeffrey Austin & Stormy Livengood of Quincy, IL...girl
Jared & Shelby Neisen of Quincy, IL...boy
Matthew Ahlers & Alex Crane of Monroe City, MO...girl
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.