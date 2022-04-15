Advertisement

Hospital Report: April 15, 2022

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Mary Virginia Marshall, 80, of Montrose, IA died April 13 at Montrose Health Center. Vigen Memorial Home.

Emma Janell Boltz, 86, of Keokuk, IA died April 11 at River Hills Village in Keokuk. Vigen Memorial Home

Barbara “Barb” Vahle age 80, of Quincy died April 13 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Lester West, age 83, of Quincy, died April 13 at Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Charles Leroy Reiter, 54, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 13 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Sharon M. Shoemaker Burrier, age 71, of Quincy, died April 13 in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Mary Ann Thomas, age 74, of Quincy, died April 13 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Jacob & Linda Hunter of Quincy, IL...girl

Nicholas & Olivia Patterson of Quincy, IL...boy

Chuck Shireman & Vicky Moore of Pleasant Hill, IL and Winchester, IL...boy

Ramsay W & Heidi Easterling of Quincy, IL...boy

Josh & Danielle Dietrich of Clayton, IL...boy

Jeffrey Austin & Stormy Livengood of Quincy, IL...girl

Jared & Shelby Neisen of Quincy, IL...boy

Matthew Ahlers & Alex Crane of Monroe City, MO...girl

