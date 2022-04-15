Leaders recall Thomas A. Oakley’s legacy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The death of Thomas A. Oakley this week leaves a leadership vacuum in the Tri-States. That’s according to local leaders, and lawmakers, who spoke about the local media executive, entrepreneur, philanthropist and economic development and transportation advocate who died Wednesday at his home.

Former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz worked closely with Oakley on many projects, especially during the flood of 1993.

“Tom Oakley was one of the giants,” Scholz said. “I’m very interested in the history of Quincy and Adams County and this region, and believe me, he’ll be written about. Just like many of our famous forefathers, John Wood and Willard Keyes and so many that built this community, because the results are there from Tom’s efforts.”

Scholz said Oakley’s efforts to build regional transportation infrastructure stand out.

“When he started, we didn’t have a four-lane highway anywhere within 100 miles of Quincy, Illinois,” Scholz said. “Now, we are bisected north to south by the Avenue of the Saints, east to west by Interstate 72, and connected to Chicago through Kansas City with the CKC (Chicago-Kansas City Expressway), that, I think, Tom first proposed in 1959.”

Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning for the city of Quincy, also worked closely with Oakley.

“Very few people make a difference the way Tom did,” Bevelheimer said. “I learned very quickly he had a unique ability to grasp the big picture.”

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) called Oakley “one-of-a-kind.”

“He was fiercely loyal to both his family and his community,” Durbin said. “Quincy and the Tri-States had no greater advocate than Tom, and I had the good fortune of working with him and calling him a friend for more than 40 years. His legacy is impossible to chronicle in short form. He built a media company that was equal parts fair, independent and unapologetically supportive of the Gem City. Tom threw his weight behind regional transportation improvements — the Chicago to Kansas City Expressway, Amtrak, Baldwin Field, locks and dams and a port district. The Tri-State Summit that he long championed will continue to inspire and to challenge regional cooperation. But, we will miss his leadership. I offer my condolences to the Oakley family and to the community Tom loved.”

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“My friend Tom will be missed greatly,” Davis tweeted. “Sad news for Quincy and all who knew him. He was a lion in transportation expansion in Illinois and in ensuring Western IL had top notch media coverage. You don’t have to look far to see his tremendous lifelong impact in all he did. Shannon and I are praying for the Oakley family and his community.”

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Peoria) also tweeted about Oakley.

“Saddened to learn of my friend Tom Oakley’s passing,” LaHood wrote. “Tom was a force in Quincy and Western Illinois. His lasting impact on Quincy, regional transportation, and local media is immeasurable. He will be missed dearly and my prayers are with the Oakley family.”

Scholz said it’s important to remember Oakley’s work was regional, not solely focused on Quincy.

“It wasn’t just about serving and building Quincy,” Scholz said. “He played a large part in the bridge at Hannibal.”

In January, Oakley donated $1 million to Culver-Stockton College to establish a lasting Tri-State Development Summit organization.

“He put a lot in place in terms of his legacy, especially with the Tri-State Summit now that we’re at Culver-Stockton, but also at Quincy University with the Oakley School of Business,” Scholz said. “He wanted to get everything in place that all the work that had been done could continue, and I think he felt like he had that accomplished and really was at peace.”

