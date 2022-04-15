Local 4-H students help replenish oak trees

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local students took a step to help the environment Friday afternoon at Bob Mays park in Quincy.

Students from the Burton Flyers 4-H Club and the Ursa Willing Workers Club partnered with the Adams County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Quincy Park District to plant 25 trees.

The trees consisted of swamp white oak, black oak and bur oak trees.

Natural Resources, Environment and Energy Educator for the University of Illinois extension office in Quincy gave a quick demonstration on how to properly plant a tree before sending the students out to finish off the other 24.

Adams County 4-H Extension Program Coordinator Siera Duesterhaus said the event helps boost the students’ community involvement, all while improving the local oak tree population.

“So we are planting them here to help with the oak savanna, and to make the environment better and help the community out,” said Duesterhaus.

The oak savanna is referring to the declining of the native oak population across Illinois.

That’s why this event was part of the statewide Green Communities Tree Program, which seeks to restore the oak population by planting over 700 trees.

The Illinois 4-H partnered with the Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts Forestry Committee to provide the 25 trees to 31 different counties across the state, including Adams and McDonough in the Tri-States.

One of the students out helping plant trees Friday afternoon was Elaina Smith, a sophomore at Quincy Senior High School.

Smith said she wanted to help plant the trees because she cares for the environment and likes to help with 4-H projects.

“I’ve been participating since I was in Kindergarten, so it’s really been ingrained in me since I was really little. And I really enjoy participating in the projects we do at the state fair, and at the regular fair, and I really like doing service projects and being a part of my community,” said Smith.

You can find out more about the 4-H Green Communities Tree Program here.

A finished swamp white oak tree that was planted. This is a lowland species, best planted near a wet area like the stream on the left of the picture in the trees. (WGEM)

