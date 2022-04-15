Local Christians observe Maundy Thursday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Christians across the Tri-States, nation and world continued Holy Week with Maundy Thursday.

Pastor Patty Johansen led the service for the community at the Vermont Street United Methodist Church. The service offered music, hymns and prayers for parishioners.

Maundy Thursday is the day during Holy Week that celebrates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles.

Johansen explained why it is such an important day.

“I think it’s really important for Christians to remember all those things Jesus went through: the arrest, the torture, the beatings, the crucifixion itself. I think that it is important,” Johansen said.

Maundy Thursday is the start the three day period commemorating the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

