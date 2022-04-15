Sexual assault campaign gives survivors a voice

MACOMB (WGEM) - With April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a local campaign is making a difference.

The Western Illinois Regional Council and Community Action Agency’s Clothesline Project aims to highlight the survivors of sexual assault.

Survivors, those close to them, and allies are invited to design a t-shirt that will be hung on a clothesline and displayed at various community events throughout the rest of the month.

Each shirt has a color code that signifies what happened to each survivor. (i.e. blue/green are for child sexual abuse or incest survivors, purple for those attacked due to their sexual orientation, white for people who died of violence).

“Right now, there’s still a big stigma about keeping silent when this crime happens to someone,” said WIRC Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth. “People are worried about not being believed or that it’s somehow their fault, or that they might get some sort of retaliation from the abuser. So, we hope with the Clothesline Project will help more people come forward, tell their story and get the help that they need.”

Victim Services Educator Mariah Huston said there were 221 hotline calls in 2021. She said campaigns, like the Clothesline Project correlates with more people coming forward for help.

“As people tend to feel more comfortable, that number tends to grow,” Huston said. “And while it’s not something that we love that the number is growing because of the experience that they went through, it’s good to know that they’re comfortable to reach out to us and are looking for the support.”

Police Chief Jeral Jones says the Macomb Police Department takes sexual assault reports very seriously and every case is unique.

“We work with a number of community-based organizations here in the Macomb community that also assist with providing resources for sexual abuse victims and child abuse victims as well,” Jones said.

Jones said if you or someone you know is involved in an abusive situation or in any immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

Victims services has a 24-hour hotline with free resources and support at 309-837-5555.

The list of Clothesline Project events are here:

April 18: The Clothesline Project from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Knox College Campus in Galesburg.

April 19: The Clothesline Project from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Monmouth College in Monmouth.

April 23: The Awareness Table from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at County Market in Carthage.

April 27: The Awareness Table from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Fisher Foods in Oquawka.

April 27: The Awareness Table from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Save-A-Lot Foods in Monmouth.

