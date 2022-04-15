Soaring egg prices forcing local bakeries to pass costs on to customers this Easter

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those buying sweet treats for their Easter celebrations might be paying more this year.

Egg prices have spiked across the country over the past few months. According to the USDA, the average cost of a dozen eggs is currently $2.88 per dozen at supermarkets, up 52% since earlier this year.

Local bakeries said they’re being affected, especially now that they’re in one of their busiest times of the year.

Underbrinks Bakery owner Amy Stevens said five gallons of egg whites now costs $80, double the usual price. She said the price of five gallons of whole eggs has tripled up to $100.

She said with ingredient costs way up, it’s important they secure what they can and plan ahead for future orders.

“As soon as we know about it, we try to stock up,” Stevens said. “I have extra freezers and deep freezes and we try to stock up on those so we can keep making the angel food and the Danish and everything in here.”

She said although they tried to put it off as long as possible, they have had to raise prices on most of their goods by as much as 20 to 25 percent.

YUM Factory owner Melanie Aitken said they’re also having to raise their prices. She said the price of a dozen cupcakes has gone up $2.

“We tried to spread it out so that we’re not gouging anybody because we have to increase some prices some places but we try to keep it to a minimum because we know that everybody’s feeling this, not just us,” Aitken said.

She said they have been seeing an increasing number of order for their Easter cookies, Easter cookie kits, Easter egg fruit pizza, and cupcakes.

Aitken said they are managing to secure ingredients, but she is concerned about being short if they get large orders of popular items like red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.