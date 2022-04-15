Advertisement

Stuffed animal containing father’s ashes returned to daughter after donation mix-up

Cheshire the stuffed cat has been returned to it’s rightful owners.
By Emily Van de Riet and Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 15, 2022
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) – A very special stuffed animal that was accidentally donated to Savers in Massachusetts was returned to its owner after a monthlong search.

Mary Kirk said the toy, an orange tabby cat from Build-A-Bear, contains her father’s ashes.

The cat was given to Kirk’s son by her father in 2001. When Kirk’s father died four years ago, the family decided to put some of his ashes in a plastic pouch and place it inside the stuffed animal so her son would always have a piece of his grandfather.

However, when the family was getting ready to move last month, Kirk’s husband accidentally donated the stuffed animal to Savers.

Unfortunately, the stuffed animal was no longer at the store when the family went to retrieve it.

After pleading with the public for weeks on social media and hanging signs up at the Savers store, the cat turned up on Kirk’s doorstep. The stuffed animal was shipped in a box, addressed to Kirk, but had no return address.

Kirk said the Build-A-Bear is “much dirtier” than when she last saw him, but she is deeply grateful for its return.

The family is now searching for the anonymous sender so they can properly thank them. Kirk is also offering a $350 reward plus a new stuffed cat.

