Advertisement

Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline

It's time to file your taxes!
It's time to file your taxes!(MGN)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Normally April 15th is tax day, but if you haven’t started filing yet, you still have some time.

The deadline was pushed back to Monday the 18th this year because of the holiday weekend.

But that doesn’t mean everything is on track. According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the Internal Revenue Service is still running on computers from the 1960s.

That, plus underfunding and understaffing for the agency and covid is creating massive backlogs.

“Last year, the IRS got over 200 million calls they only had 15,000 people to answer that calls,” said Adeyemo. “That meant for every one person they had to answer 16,000 calls.”

He said the best way to expedite the process is to file online.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas A. Oakley, 1932-2022
Thomas A. Oakley, force for regional progress, dies
The New London Fire Chief said the fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
Mobile home likely a total loss after fire
More than 700 players are competing in the 25th annual Illinois State Pocket Billiard...
State championship billiards tournament makes Quincy debut
Palmyra student welds battering ram for police department
Palmyra student welds battering ram for police department
Tylar Richmiller
Jury finds Quincy man guilty of sexual assault

Latest News

Corporations aren’t paying fair share in taxes according to an Economic Policy Institute report
Corporations aren’t paying fair share in taxes according to an Economic Policy Institute report
Local farmer: ethanol waiver could help both farmers and drivers
Local farmer: ethanol waiver could help both farmers and drivers
Soaring egg prices forcing local bakeries to pass costs on to customers this Easter
Soaring egg prices forcing local bakeries to pass costs on to customers this Easter
Bakeries work to deal with Easter demand
Soaring egg prices forcing local bakeries to pass costs on to customers this Easter
Former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz talks about Thomas A. Oakley's legacy in the Tri-States
Former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz talks about Thomas A. Oakley's legacy in the Tri-States