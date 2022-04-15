United Way offering free online tax tool

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the tax deadline just days away, the United Way of Adams County is reminding everyone that there is an online tool to use to complete your taxes.

Individuals and families who have not filed their 2021 taxes can do so through MyFreeTaxes.com, which is a service offered through United Way.

United Way of Adams County Director of Development and Communication Adam Duesterhaus said this online tool is designed to make the tax process easy.

“Many people do qualify, and like I said it’s easy to use. It’s a one or two step process, it covers a lot of different people and households, and saves people a lot of money in return,” said Duesterhaus.

And while the resource does cover many people in the region, there are still requirements to qualify for the service.

“There are some stipulations, the best way to go about it is to go to myfreetaxes.com. There’s a simple FAQs and questions portion and you can actually see who qualifies and what the parameters are,” said Duesterhaus.

He said the United Way of Adams County has already cleared more than 600 returns through their tax assistance programs.

The deadline to file taxes is Monday, April 18. The United Way will not be holding any more in person tax assistance appointments.

