Westview Golf Course to see two new improvement projects

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Park District has approved two renovations for the Westview Golf Course.

The Park District’s Executive Director Rome Frericks says they will build a new restroom on hole 22 of the course, plus a concrete porch at the clubhouse.

He says the 2022 general obligation bond, which brought in just over $1 million for the district, is paying for these projects.

He says these renovations will benefit the park and course greatly, as the existing restroom and porch are outdated.

“We’re just trying to create an experience for all park patrons, not just golfers, to have the best facilities that we can offer them,” Frericks said.

The new porch should be done in two weeks, with the restroom finished by Aug. 1.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.