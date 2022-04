WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (April 14) Quincy Blue Devils Set To Play Host To The Lady Senators Of Springfield On The IHSA Soccer Pitch And Blue Devils Head Baseball Coach Brandon Crisp Offers Insight On The Teams Goals Still In Place At QHS BC Lady Hornets Count On “Team Chemistry” For Their Success On The Softball Dirt

Quincy Blue Devils Beat The Lady Pirates Of Hannibal In A 1 Goal Thriller