Free Easter egg hunt attracts hundreds

Easter Egg Hunt
Easter Egg Hunt(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Over 10,000 Easter eggs hidden all over the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus brought out hundreds of families to have fun Saturday morning.

The 34th annual Easter egg hunt was hosted by the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club.

Organizers said this is not a fundraiser, but a community service project sponsored by the the club’s spiritual aims and youth service committees.

“It’s just really important to us to touch the lives of kids,” said Early Bird Kiwanis Club President Emily Dexheimer. “Bring them a little more joy in their lives, and their families a little joy, too.”

The hunt included a multitude of Tom Sawyers and Becky Thatchers as well as an Easter bunny for photo opportunities.

Dexheimer said they plan to hold this event again next year for a 35th edition.

