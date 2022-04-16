Kroc Center hosts worship service on Good Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Easter events started Friday night at the Kroc Center where people took time to reflect as they gathered together.

Major Shelley McClintock said they had six different local churches of different denominations meet for worship.

She said, often times, churches gather on Easter Sunday, and this provided a way for the community to come together for one cause and to observe Good Friday.

“If you find yourself to be religious or not, this time of Easter, this time of Resurrection Sunday is just such an important holiday, an important opportunity for each of us to remember what Christ did for each of us,” McClintock said.

She invites you to bring your family out Saturday at 10 a.m. for the Bunny Hop Easter Party which features free family fun and events for kids.

She said on Sunday, they will start with a breakfast at 9 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m.

