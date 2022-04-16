Advertisement

Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.(Courtesy of family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder.

Grantville officers who arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8 discovered the bodies of the gun range’s owner, along with his wife and grandson.

Investigators said that as many as 40 guns and the range’s surveillance camera were also stolen. Authorities did not release additional information about Muse’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas A. Oakley, 1932-2022
Thomas A. Oakley, force for regional progress, dies
The New London Fire Chief said the fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
Mobile home likely a total loss after fire
More than 700 players are competing in the 25th annual Illinois State Pocket Billiard...
State championship billiards tournament makes Quincy debut
Palmyra student welds battering ram for police department
Palmyra student welds battering ram for police department
Tylar Richmiller
Jury finds Quincy man guilty of sexual assault

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks
Daniel Simbro lightened the load in the Blessing Cancer Center, Friday by appearing as the...
Tri-State cancer survivor makes a difference at local cancer center
Easter events started Friday night at the Kroc Center where people took time to reflect as they...
Kroc Center hosts worship service on Good Friday