Perry restaurant celebrates re-opening

The Junction
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERRY, Mo. (WGEM) - A staple local restaurant in Perry, Mo. celebrated its one-year return today.

Community leaders said The Junction not only brings the community together, it also has a great trickle-down impact for the economy as well.

The Junction Owner Corey Fry said they closed down for a few months in 2021 after his cousin, the previous owner, passed away.

“Me and my wife decided we were going to buy it,” Fry said. “Keep it in the family and try and bring The Junction back to what it was.”

Now, a year later, he said they are finally back to that point and are celebrating the start of tourist season.

“When we have events here for fundraisers, this community is by far the best there is,” Fry said. “We had a fireman’s ball and raised over $50,000 in one night for our local fire department.”

Ralls County Western Commissioner John Lake says The Junction is a big economic drive for Perry, Mo.

“The impact is just absolutely wonderful,” Lake said. “We bring all the fisherman they come here and eat before they go fishing, they come back after they get done fishing.”

Lake said there are more plans to grow Ralls Co., economically.

“We awarded an engineering firm to do a study on a new motel,” Lake said. “A new golf course, a whole new marina, everything at Mark Twain Lake.

Fry said right now, they have about 80 people on staff.

The Junction is open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

