Tri-State cancer survivor makes a difference at local cancer center

QUINCY (WGEM) - Daniel Simbro lightened the load in the Blessing Cancer Center, Friday by appearing as the Easter Bunny and bringing treats as a thank you to all the people who have helped him on his journey with tongue cancer.

“Been healthy as a horse almost my whole life,” Simbro said. “Had a little lump come up on my neck in December. Went to the doctor, and long story short, cancer.”

A discovery he said no one wants to find, but if it weren’t for the cancer, he wouldn’t have met people like radiation therapist Megan Hale who helped him along the way.

“They can be very scared. They don’t know what they’re going through and then we’re here as family. We’re here as their caregiver, their cheerleader. We become friends and confidants,” Hale said. “We always say you start off afraid and leave like family.”

As he’ll tell you, this Easter bunny visit had a much more significant meaning.

“Everybody that I have dealt with all along the way has just been wonderful. I’ve never been sick so it has been a little bit of a wake up call for me,” Simbro said.

He gave thanks to doctors in St. Louis, where his cancer journey started, as well as the Blessing Hospital and Cancer Center staff and his wife, Diane of 27 years.

“These girls, you know, they’re dealing with a lot of people not having their best days,” Simbro said. “They have a tough job but they make it a lot easier. They’re just good at their job. Dr. Johnson on down, they made me feel at home.”

Radiation oncologist Dr. Robert Johnson said things, like what Simbro did, maintain a sense of humor and help everyone feel good.

“Unique to radiation oncology, we see them on a daily basis for a while, so we really form deep relationships with them. We get to know them quite well,” Johnson said. “He’s got a very unique personality and we just enjoy him immensely as he goes through treatment.”

Although Simbro is almost done with his treatment, he said his story isn’t over.

“I got real good care and I think I’m going to be around for a while. I’m too hungry not to be,” Simbro said.

As for Simbro’s journey, he had his 24th treatment on Friday, April 15, and his last one will be on Monday, April 18.

He said with his oldest grandson graduating, and youngest grandson in kindergarten this year, he’s glad to be around for them.

Dr. Johnson said tongue cancer is an oral cancer that isn’t as common as other forms of cancer.

He said there are some signs you’ll notice that tell you, you should get checked out.

He said patients often have pain in the mouth area, have difficulty eating and discover nodules in their mouths.

Dr. Johnson said smoking is the primary cause of oral cancer.

While he said these symptoms don’t always point to cancer, if you’re concerned, you should reach out to your doctor to be examined by an ENT.

