WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (April 15) Tri-State Track And Field Student-Athletes Showcase Their Talents At The CSE Invite While The Quincy University Hawks Hit The Diamond For A GLVC Doubleheader Against U-Indy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Ten high school track and field programs took part in the annual CSE Invite earlier today in Adams County. The event is hosted by Camp Point Central High School and attracts some of the top student-athletes from the local track and field arena each year. The Eagles of Liberty High will be well represented along Beardstown, West Hancock, Jacksonville-Routt Catholic, and West Central. We’ll have highlights featuring some of the record-breaking performances that were turned in during competition on the track.

The Quincy Blue Devils Boys Track & Field team was on the road taking part in the Galesburg Boys ABC Invitational. Jett Rose is one of the student-athletes who should draw a lot of attention on the track as he competes in the 100, 200, and various relay events for the “Blue and White!” The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with QHS head track coach Laura McClelland at Flinn Memorial Stadium. The veteran coach offered some perspective and insight on some of the athletes on her roster that have turned in some top performances already this season during track and field competition. We’ll have details...

On the college baseball diamond, the Hawks of Quincy University returned to action earlier today in “The Gem City!” QU was once again hosting The University of Indianapolis in a GLVC doubleheader. Unfortunately for the home team, their bats were held silent by the U-Indy pitching staff for most of the afternoon to the disappointment of local baseball fans on hand. We’ll have an update from QU Stadium...

In the “Show Me State” this evening, the (3-7) Panthers baseball team from Palmyra High School will be in action in St. Louis on one of the largest fields in the region. That field just happens to be inside of Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals. With the Redbirds out of town facing the Brewers in Milwaukee, the “Orange and Black” will have a chance to lock up their fourth straight win of the season at Busch, if they can post a win against their opponents from the “Land of Lincoln!” We’ll have details on who PHS will be facing in the heart of “The Gateway City.”

