WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 15) Liberty Lady Eagles Post A Big Win Over Western On The IHSA Softball Dirt And Record-Breaking Performances Were Turned In On The Track At The CSE Invite

Friday, April 15, 2022

High School Softball

IHSA

Liberty 3

Western 2

LHS: Ally Lefringhouse (2-For-2)

Anna Wheelock (2-For-4) 2 RBI

Next game: Liberty vs. North Greene (Tuesday, April 19)

Calhoun 1

Brown County 6

BC: 9 Hits And 1 Error During Win Over CHS

BC: Karsyn Moorman (3 Hits / 3 RBI )

BC: Cortni Law (2 RBI)

BC: Klare Flynn (3 Hits)

BC: (P) Taryn Moorman (7K)

Cuba/Spoon River Valley 10

West Prairie 0

IHSA Baseball

West Hancock 13

South Fulton 5

Havana 1

Brown County 6

Illini West 3

Beardstown 4

IW: Chargers Now (1-7) On The Season

IW: Drew Dooley (7 IP / 5K / 3 Er / (1-For-3)

IW: Ethan James (1-For-2) HR / 2 RBI

Southeastern Suns 6

Unity Mustangs 7

UHS: Aiden Obert Belts Walk-Off 3-Run Homer n The 7th To Ice The Win

MSHSAA Baseball

Jacksonville 5

Palmyra Panthers 10

PHS: Panthers Have Won 4 Games In A Row

Game Played At Busch Stadium In St. Louis

Louisiana Bulldogs 2

Missouri Military Academy 1

LHS Now (5-6) Overall On The Season

MSHSAA Soccer

Hannibal 3

South Boone 0

HHS: Bella Falconer ( 2 Goals )

HHS: Katie Greening (1 Goal / 1 Assist )

HHS Lady Pirates Now (9-3) On The Season

IAHSAA Soccer

Mid-Prairie 10

Keokuk 0

KHS Now (1-5) On The Season

IGHSAU Tennis

Keokuk Lady Chiefs 6

Ottumwa 3

CSE Invite

Team Standings

Boys

1. Camp Point Central 159.5

2. Beardstown 157

3. West Hancock 98

4. Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 49

5. Liberty 44.5

Girls

Team Standings

1. Winchester-West Central 142.66

2. Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 99.83

3. West Hancock 95

4. Liberty 84

5. West Central 56

College Softball

NCAA

Summit League

Game 1

Western Illinois 0

North Dakota State 7

Game 2

Western Illinois 1

North Dakota State 12

WIU Now (7-27) Overall On The Season

(3-8) In The Summit League

Side Note: Western Has Now Lost 6 Games In A Row

NCAA Baseball

Summit League

Oral Roberts 6

Western Illinois 4

WIU Now (4-26) Overall & (2-8) In The Summit

Game Notes: WIU Has Lost 3 Games In A Row & Are (1-4) Playing At Home In Macomb

NAIA Baseball

Heart Of America Athletic Conference

Game 1

Grand View 4

Culver-Stockton 5

Game 2

Grand View 2

Culver-Stockton 4

Culver-Stockton Wildcats Now (13-23) On The Season / (7-15) In The Heart

NCAA

Great Lakes Valley Conference

GM 1

Indianapolis 3

QU Hawks 2

GM 2

Indianapolis 3

QU Hawks 0

Quincy University Now (18-16) Overall On The Season / (9-6) In The GLVC

Galesburg Boys ABC Invitational

QHS Blue Devils (4x800 Meter Relay Team)

Division A / 2nd Place / Time: 9:21

Jude Mintle / Ian Malaney / Tommy Hess / Cameron MacDonough

QHS Blue Devils (4x100M Relay Team)

Division A / 3rd Place / Time: 45.43

Drew Tipton-Hicks / Ethan Reinhardt / Aidan Bryan / Jett Rose

Division A / 100M

Jett Rose / QHS / 1st Place / Time: 11.02

Division B / 100M

Ethan Reinhardt / QHS / 3rd Place / Time: 11.48

Division C / 100M

Reid Savage / QHS / 2nd Place / Time: 11.7

Division A / 200M

Jett Rose / Quincy / 1st Place / Time: 22.45

Division B / 200M

Ethan Reinhardt / QHS / 2nd Place / Time: 23.61

Division A / 110M Hurdles

Reid Savage / QHS / 1st Place / Time: 15.96

Division B / 800M

Jude Mintle / QHS / 3rd Place / Time: 2:17

Division C / 800M

Garrick Homan / QHS / 1st Place / Time: 2:14

Division A / 1600M

Fiker Rosen / QHS / 2nd Place / Time: 4:51

Division B / 1600M

Eric McClelland / QHS / 1st Place / Time: 4:39

Division C / 1600 M

Tommy Hess / QHS / 1st Place / Time: 4:54

Division B / Long Jump

Aidan Bryan / QHS / 3rd Place / Distance: 5.48 Meters

