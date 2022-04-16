WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 15) Liberty Lady Eagles Post A Big Win Over Western On The IHSA Softball Dirt And Record-Breaking Performances Were Turned In On The Track At The CSE Invite
QU Hawks Drop A GLVC Doubleheader Against U-Indy On The Diamond
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, April 15, 2022
High School Softball
IHSA
Liberty 3
Western 2
LHS: Ally Lefringhouse (2-For-2)
Anna Wheelock (2-For-4) 2 RBI
Next game: Liberty vs. North Greene (Tuesday, April 19)
Calhoun 1
Brown County 6
BC: 9 Hits And 1 Error During Win Over CHS
BC: Karsyn Moorman (3 Hits / 3 RBI )
BC: Cortni Law (2 RBI)
BC: Klare Flynn (3 Hits)
BC: (P) Taryn Moorman (7K)
Cuba/Spoon River Valley 10
West Prairie 0
IHSA Baseball
West Hancock 13
South Fulton 5
Havana 1
Brown County 6
Illini West 3
Beardstown 4
IW: Chargers Now (1-7) On The Season
IW: Drew Dooley (7 IP / 5K / 3 Er / (1-For-3)
IW: Ethan James (1-For-2) HR / 2 RBI
Southeastern Suns 6
Unity Mustangs 7
UHS: Aiden Obert Belts Walk-Off 3-Run Homer n The 7th To Ice The Win
MSHSAA Baseball
Jacksonville 5
Palmyra Panthers 10
PHS: Panthers Have Won 4 Games In A Row
Game Played At Busch Stadium In St. Louis
Louisiana Bulldogs 2
Missouri Military Academy 1
LHS Now (5-6) Overall On The Season
MSHSAA Soccer
Hannibal 3
South Boone 0
HHS: Bella Falconer ( 2 Goals )
HHS: Katie Greening (1 Goal / 1 Assist )
HHS Lady Pirates Now (9-3) On The Season
IAHSAA Soccer
Mid-Prairie 10
Keokuk 0
KHS Now (1-5) On The Season
IGHSAU Tennis
Keokuk Lady Chiefs 6
Ottumwa 3
CSE Invite
Team Standings
Boys
1. Camp Point Central 159.5
2. Beardstown 157
3. West Hancock 98
4. Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 49
5. Liberty 44.5
Girls
Team Standings
1. Winchester-West Central 142.66
2. Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 99.83
3. West Hancock 95
4. Liberty 84
5. West Central 56
College Softball
NCAA
Summit League
Game 1
Western Illinois 0
North Dakota State 7
Game 2
Western Illinois 1
North Dakota State 12
WIU Now (7-27) Overall On The Season
(3-8) In The Summit League
Side Note: Western Has Now Lost 6 Games In A Row
NCAA Baseball
Summit League
Oral Roberts 6
Western Illinois 4
WIU Now (4-26) Overall & (2-8) In The Summit
Game Notes: WIU Has Lost 3 Games In A Row & Are (1-4) Playing At Home In Macomb
NAIA Baseball
Heart Of America Athletic Conference
Game 1
Grand View 4
Culver-Stockton 5
Game 2
Grand View 2
Culver-Stockton 4
Culver-Stockton Wildcats Now (13-23) On The Season / (7-15) In The Heart
NCAA
Great Lakes Valley Conference
GM 1
Indianapolis 3
QU Hawks 2
GM 2
Indianapolis 3
QU Hawks 0
Quincy University Now (18-16) Overall On The Season / (9-6) In The GLVC
Galesburg Boys ABC Invitational
QHS Blue Devils (4x800 Meter Relay Team)
Division A / 2nd Place / Time: 9:21
Jude Mintle / Ian Malaney / Tommy Hess / Cameron MacDonough
QHS Blue Devils (4x100M Relay Team)
Division A / 3rd Place / Time: 45.43
Drew Tipton-Hicks / Ethan Reinhardt / Aidan Bryan / Jett Rose
Division A / 100M
Jett Rose / QHS / 1st Place / Time: 11.02
Division B / 100M
Ethan Reinhardt / QHS / 3rd Place / Time: 11.48
Division C / 100M
Reid Savage / QHS / 2nd Place / Time: 11.7
Division A / 200M
Jett Rose / Quincy / 1st Place / Time: 22.45
Division B / 200M
Ethan Reinhardt / QHS / 2nd Place / Time: 23.61
Division A / 110M Hurdles
Reid Savage / QHS / 1st Place / Time: 15.96
Division B / 800M
Jude Mintle / QHS / 3rd Place / Time: 2:17
Division C / 800M
Garrick Homan / QHS / 1st Place / Time: 2:14
Division A / 1600M
Fiker Rosen / QHS / 2nd Place / Time: 4:51
Division B / 1600M
Eric McClelland / QHS / 1st Place / Time: 4:39
Division C / 1600 M
Tommy Hess / QHS / 1st Place / Time: 4:54
Division B / Long Jump
Aidan Bryan / QHS / 3rd Place / Distance: 5.48 Meters
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.