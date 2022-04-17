Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old

The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and...
The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and weighs about 20 pounds.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Monroe, Georgia, have issued a Levi’s Call (Georgia’s Amber Alert) for a missing 1-year-old girl.

The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and weighs about 20 pounds.

Police say she was abducted by Gregory Deonte Norwood, 31. He is 6 feet tall, has brown eyes and black hair, and weighs about 185 pounds.

They are believed to be in a blue Chevy Malibu with Georgia license CRU7471.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-1111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easter Traffic Safety
Expect more traffic delays for Easter Sunday
Bakeries work to deal with Easter demand
Soaring egg prices forcing local bakeries to pass costs on to customers this Easter
Westview Golf Course to see two new improvement projects
Westview Golf Course to see two new improvement projects
Daniel Simbro lightened the load in the Blessing Cancer Center, Friday by appearing as the...
Tri-State cancer survivor makes a difference at local cancer center
Thomas A. Oakley, 1932-2022
Leaders recall Thomas A. Oakley’s legacy

Latest News

This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
QU Softball Splits Series With Missouri S&T
WGEM Sports AT Ten: Saturday (April 16th, 2022) PART 2
QND Top Camp Point Central 11-2
WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (April 16th, 2022) PART 1
Ralls County museum to reopen
Ralls County museum to reopen