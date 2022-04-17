The Kroc Center holds Easter Sunday festivities

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many local Christians went to the Kroc Center to observe Easter Sunday and have fun.

Families gathered for a breakfast then participated in an Easter Egg hunt to win prizes.

They also prayed together at a service in the Worship Theatre.

Major Trevor McClintock said it’s nice to see Christians coming together to celebrate.

“We are here to celebrate Easter and just the promise of Jesus rising from the grave. We had morning breakfast this morning and we had an Easter egg hunt for the kids. It’s just a time to get together,” McClintock said.

Sunday wrapped up a whole weekend of Easter events for the Kroc Center as they held a service on Good Friday and an Easter party for children yesterday.

McClintock said the Kroc Center holds a worship service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

