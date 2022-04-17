Mixed Precip to End Overnight, Breezy Monday

A burst of light to moderate rain and sleet continue to move through the Tri-States Sunday evening, with some snow mixing in at times as well. The radar highlighted that a particularly heavy burst of snow was located around Kirksville, and could impact parts of Scotland, Clark, Lee, Knox, Shelby and Monroe Counties especially. While the entire Tri-States could see some snowflakes mixing in, the before mentioned counties have the best chance to see a quick coating to an inch of snow in some of the heavier bursts. Visibilities have also dropped, with the Kirksville airport reporting visibility below a mile. Anyone driving in those conditions should use extra caution.

The mixed precipitation will gradually come to an end Sunday evening and overnight, with cloudy skies keeping temperatures from dropping too low. High temps will recover a bit on Monday, but will still be well below average. Highs will climb to around 50. However, gusty Northwesterly winds blowing around 20-35mph will make it feel cooler at times despite some of the afternoon sunshine.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Southern 2/3 of the Tri-States for Monday night into Tuesday, as temperatures will dip down around and below freezing. Afterwards a warming trend will begin that will see temperatures climb back above average by the end of the week.

