Need a jacket for Easter Sunday

Temperatures will range around 15-20 degrees below average for Easter Sunday.
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Just as Easter eggs and Easter baskets are essential supplies for Sunday a jacket and an umbrella will come in handy as well. A storm system moving in from the Plains will lead to widespread cloud cover through the day Sunday, leading to high temperatures only climbing into the mid to upper 40′s. That is about 15-20 degrees lower than average for mid April. That system will also bring some scattered showers to the region, especially Sunday afternoon and evening. A few snowflakes may even try to mix in, especially across Northern counties.

Overnight Sunday night into Monday, conditions will begin to clear out, with the sun set to return. Temperatures will stay below average for a few more days, but a pattern change looms on the horizon that could bring much warmer weather with it.

