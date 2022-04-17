Advertisement

Quincy Riverfront Master Plan one step closer to becoming a reality

Quincy Riverfront Master Plan one step closer to becoming a reality
Quincy Riverfront Master Plan one step closer to becoming a reality(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Plans to redevelop Quincy’s riverfront into a tourism hub are slowly moving forward, and that has some residents excited.

Long-time Quincy resident Vicki Armstrong says she enjoys spending time on the riverfront.

“I’ve lived in Quincy most all of my life and have always found the riverfront to be a place of comfort and beauty,” Armstrong said.

She said while Clat Adams Park has a lot to offer, it could be offering more.

“I would like to see possibly a dock that will be appealing to boaters and visitors from other communities to shop, have a nice lunch, have a nice dinner,” Armstrong said.

The Quincy Riverfront Master Plan Steering Committee wants to do just that and more. They have been working to redevelop the riverfront for the past two-and-a-half years.

The plan involves making Clat Adams Park flood-proof, building a cruise boat dock, and installing a stage and playground, among other things.

Riverfront Development Committee Member Jeff Steinkamp said plans are moving forward, as the 12-member steering committee chose three at-large members to hold planning meetings.

“We have bankers, we have land owners, we have different people... so it’s going to be a good group to get together to really guide what development we want to do down here,” Steinkamp said.

Steinkamp said construction could start by the end of this year.

“I’m hoping that the renovations, if and when there are those, that they will bring more businesses to the riverfront as we see in other communities,” Armstrong said.

The project is estimated to cost up to $50 million.

Funding could come from donations, the federal government or public and private partnerships.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Junction
Perry restaurant celebrates re-opening
Easter Traffic Safety
Expect more traffic delays for Easter Sunday
Daniel Simbro lightened the load in the Blessing Cancer Center, Friday by appearing as the...
Tri-State cancer survivor makes a difference at local cancer center
Westview Golf Course to see two new improvement projects
Westview Golf Course to see two new improvement projects
Easter Egg Hunt
Free Easter egg hunt attracts hundreds

Latest News

The Kroc Center holds Easter Sunday festivities
The Kroc Center holds Easter Sunday festivities
QU Softball Splits Series With Missouri S&T
WGEM Sports AT Ten: Saturday (April 16th, 2022) PART 2
QND Top Camp Point Central 11-2
WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (April 16th, 2022) PART 1
Ralls County museum to reopen
Ralls County museum to reopen