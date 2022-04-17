Advertisement

Ralls County museum to reopen

The Ralls County Historical Society's museum features all kinds of artifacts.
The Ralls County Historical Society's museum features all kinds of artifacts.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PERRY, Mo. (WGEM) - History is back on display this weekend at the Ralls County Historical Society’s new museum at 120 East Main Street in Perry.

The museum features relics from across Ralls County and Northeast Missouri, including: censuses, atlases, military artifacts, farm equipment, church records and more.

Some of the old facilities were damaged during last summer’s severe wind storm that saw Perry getting around 90mph winds.

The damaged buildings meant that the society had to relocate their artifacts into a new building.

The historical society had announced that the museum would see a limited reopening on Saturday, April 16th.

Society president Ron Leake said the museum will only be open on weekends for now, but he is hoping to expand hours down the road.

“As time goes on we will probably have some regularly scheduled hours and get a schedule of who’s available and when so, it covers not just Ralls County but a lot of Northeast Missouri history too,” said Leake.

He said if people want to visit over the next few weekends, they should call ahead to let them know since work is still being done on the museum and the library across the street.

Admission is free, as the society operates on memberships, public donations and fundraising drives.

Leake said he hopes to have a grand reopening ceremony within the next couple of weeks.

In the meantime, for those wishing to visit or for those wishing to volunteer time or money, they are urged to contact the society at 573-248-6147.

You can find out more about the Ralls County Historical Society here.

