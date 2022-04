WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (April 16th, 2022): Lady Raider Softball Continues To Roll With Win Over Camp Point Central; QND Has Won Five In A Row; Hannibal Girls Soccer Wins Lady Pirate Invitational With a 3-0 Record; Lady Pirates Are 11-3 On The Season

PART 1

PART 2

High School Softball

Camp Point Softball Cluster

Central High School: Camp Point, Illinois

Quincy Notre Dame 11

Camp Point Central 2

Final

Lady Raiders Have Won Five In A Row

Calhoun 5

Camp Point Central 2

Final

Lady Panthers Have Dropped Five In A Row Since Starting 7-0

PORTA Softball Cluster

PORTA High School: Petersburg, Illinois

Brown County 11

Sacred Heart Griffin 1

Final

BC: Cortni Law 2 Homers

BC: Karsyn Moorman 4 Hits, 5 RBI’s

Lady Hornets Are 16-0 On The Season

Brown County 15

PORTA 3

Final

Lady Hornets Are 16-0 On The Season

Triopia Softball Cluster

Triopia High School: Triopia, Illinois

Mendon Unity 10

Triopia 12

Final

Pittsfield 6

Mendon Unity 10

Final

Pittsfield 18

Triopia 7

Final

Lady Saukees Score 11 Runs In The 6th Inning

High School Baseball

Western Big 6

Quincy 1

United Township 2

Final

Quincy 4

United Township 1

Final

QHS: Luke Mettemeyer And Grayson Cook Combined For 6 Hits

Blue Devils Are 7-6 On The Season

Tiger Classic

Beardstown High School: Beardstown, Illinois

Quincy Notre Dame 5

Illini West 2

Final

QND: Tyler Dance 5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 13 K

Quincy Notre Dame 11

Routt 0

Final/5

QND: Alex Connoyer 5 IP, H, 10 K

Camp Point Central 3

Liberty 6

Final

Macomb 8

Peoria Heights 4

Final

MSHSAA

Hannibal 11

Timberland 7

Final

Hannibal 4

Timberland 2

Final

Pirates Are 7-9 On The Season

High School Track & Field

800 Meter Run

Winner: Anna Schuering 2:24

1600 Meter Run

2nd: Anna Schuering 5:14

3200 Meter Run

2nd: Alexandria Meyers 12:19

Pole Vault

3rd: Ava Winking 2.30 Meters

College Softball

GLVC

Missouri S&T 5

Quincy University 3

Final/11

Missouri S&T 1

Quincy University 7

Final

Lady Hawks Are 12-25 On The Season

HAAC

Culver-Stockton 0

Missouri Valley 10

Final

Culver-Stockton 5

Missouri Valley 6

Final

Lady Wildcats Drop To 13-15 On The Season And 9-15 In The Conference

College Baseball

GLVC

Univ. Of Indianapolis 5

Quincy University 3

Final

Hawks Drop Last 3 Of The Series

HAAC

Grand View 2

Culver-Stockton 3

Final/8 Innings

CSC: Collin Hall GW RBI Single

Grand View 3

Culver-Stockton 6

Final

CSC: Collin Hall 1-3, 2 RBI

Wildcats Are 15-23 On The Season

Summit League

Oral Roberts 12

Western Illinois 0

Final

Oral Roberts 4

Western Illinois 3

Final

Leathernecks Are 4-28 On The Season

MLB Baseball

American

Tampa Bay Rays 2

Chicago White Sox 3

Final

Detroit Tigers 1

Kansas City Royals 3

Final

National

Chicago Cubs 6

Colorado Rockies 9

Final

St. Louis Cardinals 2

Milwaukee Brewers 1

Final

NBA Basketball

East

Toronto Raptors 111

Philadelphia 76ers 131

Final

Philadelphia Lead Series 1-0

West

Utah Jazz 99

Dallas Mavericks 93

Final

Utah Lead Series 1-0

Denver Nuggets 107

Golden State Warriors 123

Final

Golden State Lead Series 1-0

Minnesota Timberwolves 130

Memphis Grizzlies 117

Final

Minnesota Lead Series 1-0

USFL

New Jersey Generals 24

Birmingham Stallions 28

Final

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.