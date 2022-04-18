Accused cop shooter charged with attempted murder

BROWN, COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A man accused of shooting Chapin Police Department Chief Steven Helmich in rural Brown County in March has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Police stated Daniel Payne shot 39-year-old Chief Helmich twice on March 26 on Illinois 107, just north of County road 410 N., after Payne allegedly fled from a traffic stop and led police on a pursuit.

According to ISP, the Meredosia Police Department stopped Payne, 29, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, in Meredosia, Illinois, for a traffic stop. They said Payne fled from the stop causing a police pursuit.

The pursuit led officers from multiple law enforcement agencies through Pike and Brown Counties. Payne’s vehicle crashed and became disabled causing the pursuit to end.

ISP reported as officers approached Payne’s vehicle, he allegedly fired and struck Helmich. Police said Payne surrendered after officers fired back.

According to police, Helmich was flown to a regional Level I trauma hospital in critical condition. He has since been released.

