Advertisement

City of Keokuk receives Downtown Housing Grant funds

(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK, IA. (WGEM) - Iowa Senator Jeff Reichman announced on Monday that the city of Keokuk has been awarded a total of $600,000 in Downtown Housing Grant funds.

According to city officials, the money is being used towards ten upper story units in the buildings on the 600 block of Main St.

Officials stated the 10 housing units will be rented out at the market rate.

Keokuk Main Street Inc Director Kira Kruszynski said she has made the project a priority. The plans for this fit within a larger effort to revitalize several properties on Main Street.

City officials added, the city is putting an additional $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds towards the buildings that are targeted in the grant.

The city hopes to bring the total incentive package to $1 million by additional grant applications.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Riverfront Master Plan one step closer to becoming a reality
Quincy Riverfront Master Plan one step closer to becoming a reality
The Junction
Perry restaurant celebrates re-opening
Recovery Anonymous Plan to Buy House Put on Hold
Plans for Quincy sober living house put on hold
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 33
Easter Traffic Safety
Expect more traffic delays for Easter Sunday

Latest News

Brown County Suspect
Accused cop shooter charged with attempted murder
Plans for Quincy sober living house put on hold
Plans for Quincy sober living house put on hold
Plans for Quincy sober living house put on hold
Plans for Quincy sober living house put on hold
Recovery Anonymous Plan to Buy House Put on Hold
Plans for Quincy sober living house put on hold