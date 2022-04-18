City of Keokuk receives Downtown Housing Grant funds

KEOKUK, IA. (WGEM) - Iowa Senator Jeff Reichman announced on Monday that the city of Keokuk has been awarded a total of $600,000 in Downtown Housing Grant funds.

According to city officials, the money is being used towards ten upper story units in the buildings on the 600 block of Main St.

Officials stated the 10 housing units will be rented out at the market rate.

Keokuk Main Street Inc Director Kira Kruszynski said she has made the project a priority. The plans for this fit within a larger effort to revitalize several properties on Main Street.

City officials added, the city is putting an additional $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds towards the buildings that are targeted in the grant.

The city hopes to bring the total incentive package to $1 million by additional grant applications.

