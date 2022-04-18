Developer, retailer work to finalize Kmart building decision

QUINCY (WGEM) - Mayor Mike Troup says he spoke with the developer of the former Kmart property late last week. He said the retailer, which still has not been named, is now examining the final lease agreement.

Troup said the developer told the retailer they need to have everything finalized by April 30. An approval that has been held up since the end of 2021.

However, Troup said the retailer, which will be a Fortune 500 company, is busy working on other projects, hence the holdup.

“Andy from the developing group told me (on) Friday (that) he was starting to get concerned since there’s a lot of work to be done on that property,” Troup said. “And if they aren’t able to turn on the contractors to start, the work that they need to do it’s going to be hard to meet the deadline.”

Troup said the retailer still needs to go through the 150-page agreement before they sign it, which is taking up time.

Troup said he remains optimistic that the approval will go through. He has yet to have any conversation with the developer or group associated with them that doesn’t think this is going to happen.

The name of the retailer is still unknown however Troup says it is a Fortune 500 Company that already has 20 locations in Illinois, is a Top 20 retailer, and is a grocery chain.

