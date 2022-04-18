Hospital Report: April 18, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Dorothy B. Day, 90 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away April 17 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arnold’s Funeral Home

Taylor Linn Cole, 24 of Canton, Mo passed away April 16 at her home in Canton . Davis Funeral Home

Rose Marie Mefford, 72, of Quincy, IL, passed away April 15 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Kenneth Richard Steffen, 64, of Plainville, IL, passed away April 14, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Robert Allen “Bob” Huegel, age 83, of Quincy, died April 14 in the Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Tyler Mowen & Gwendolyn Brant of Quincy, IL...girl

Channin & Cammie Cassett of Quincy, IL...boy

Jeffery W & Shawna L Lewis of New London, MO...girl

Caleb Bryce & Samantha Clary of Hannibal, MO and Quincy, IL...girl

Carter & Ashley Rose Epperson of Payson, IL..girl

Derek Murphy & Jaymi Hudnut of Canton, MO...girl

Ross & Jessica Allison of Canton, MO...boy

Rick Callazo & Melissa Muder of Quincy, IL...girl

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.