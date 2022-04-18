Hospital Report: April 18, 2022
Deaths:
Dorothy B. Day, 90 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away April 17 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arnold’s Funeral Home
Taylor Linn Cole, 24 of Canton, Mo passed away April 16 at her home in Canton . Davis Funeral Home
Rose Marie Mefford, 72, of Quincy, IL, passed away April 15 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Kenneth Richard Steffen, 64, of Plainville, IL, passed away April 14, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Robert Allen “Bob” Huegel, age 83, of Quincy, died April 14 in the Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Births:
Blessing Hospital reports:
Tyler Mowen & Gwendolyn Brant of Quincy, IL...girl
Channin & Cammie Cassett of Quincy, IL...boy
Jeffery W & Shawna L Lewis of New London, MO...girl
Caleb Bryce & Samantha Clary of Hannibal, MO and Quincy, IL...girl
Carter & Ashley Rose Epperson of Payson, IL..girl
Derek Murphy & Jaymi Hudnut of Canton, MO...girl
Ross & Jessica Allison of Canton, MO...boy
Rick Callazo & Melissa Muder of Quincy, IL...girl
