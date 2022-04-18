Advertisement

Illinois Lincoln reenactor pleads guilty to child pornography charge

George A. Buss Mugshot
George A. Buss Mugshot(Stephenson County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WGEM) - A Freeport, Illinois, Abraham Lincoln reenactor plead guilty Thursday to charges of child pornography and patronizing a prostitute, according to the court records.

The Stephenson County Sheriffs’ Office reported 64-year-old George Buss was arrested on Aug. 28, 2020.

According to his now defunct website, Buss had a long career in education across Northern Illinois. He worked at Freeport School District 145 as the AVID District Director for ten years, served as the Vice President for Equity with the local teachers union, a Freeport high school teacher, and a Freeport School District Board of Education member.

Buss was a well-known Abraham Lincoln impersonator and has performed in many places across the state including Quincy’s Lincoln in the District.

Buss faces up to seven years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

His sentencing is set for June 1.

