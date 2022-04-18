Illinois Lt. Gov. Stratton visits WIU to address teacher shortage

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton visited Western Illinois University on Monday.

It was part of her statewide tour to address the teacher shortage.

Stratton said the state wants to fix the long-term issue so it is raising investments in education by $12 billion.

She said there will be $122 million put into MAP funding, which goes to Illinois residents attending an undergraduate program at an in-state college or university. There will also be more money to fund scholarships for teachers of color.

“I want teachers to know and educators to know that we appreciate them, that we want to support them, and the best way to do that is get around to talk to those that are currently in teacher preparation programs,” Stratton said.

Kinsey Tiemann is a WIU senior who met with Stratton about how students looking to get into the field of education can be better supported.

“A lot of people didn’t want us to pursue education. We had teachers or some other community members basically saying that they don’t think this is a good career path to pursue. But it was really awesome to have that dialogue to see what the state is going to do to combat that,” Tiemann said.

Stratton also met with students and faculty in the agricultural field to see how the state can get more people access to studying ag, especially those in urban communities.

“We are all connected by agriculture. We all should have the ability to participate in the bounty that agriculture produces here in Illinois,” Stratton said.

She said agriculture is the biggest industry in Illinois as it generates about $1.9 billion each year.

WIU is the seventh public institution Stratton visited on her statewide tour and she plans to visit more schools.

