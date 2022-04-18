Advertisement

Macomb Heritage Days to celebrate 40th anniversary with new festivities

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) - A popular festival in Macomb is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with more attractions than before.

The Macomb Heritage Days was started in 1982 by former Macomb Mayor Bob Anstine to celebrate the city’s history.

The four-day-long festival features carnival rides, concerts, food and even a car show.

This year it’s being held from June 23 through June 26.

Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jock Hedblade said there are even more attractions to enjoy.

“We are adding a couple more bands each night. We are expanding our beer garden, trying to get a few more different types of food vendors involved and we have got a petting zoo and free pony rides this year,” Hedblade said.

On Thursday, May 5, is the “Cinco De Pie-Yo” fundraiser at the Macomb American Legion.

All proceeds from the cake and pie auction go to the Heritage Days Fund.

You can see a full schedule of Heritage Days events here.

