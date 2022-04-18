Macomb to host a city-wide cleanup

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Macomb is planning to host a city-wide cleanup.

City Clerk Scott Coker said this is an opportunity for residents to discard items that can’t go in a normal-sized trashcan.

Coker said the pickup will be held starting at 6 a.m. on May 16 through May 19. A second pickup will be on May 23.

He said you can bring things like refrigerators and washing machines.

Electronics such as televisions are prohibited as well as yard waste and hazardous materials.

“The only other option people have is to load something up and take it themselves to the landfill,” Coker said. “A lot of folks don’t have that, don’t have a pickup, don’t have a means to transport it. "

Coker said residents should place the trash as close to the curb as possible no earlier than two days before the pickups.

