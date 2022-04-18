Mount Sterling to host weather radio event

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - An annual weather preparedness tradition will return this Friday and Saturday in Mount Sterling.

The Brown County Emergency Management Agency will be holding their annual Midland weather radio event once again.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the IGA grocery store in Mount Sterling.

The store is located at 200 Pittsfield Road in Mount Sterling.

Brown County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Curt Hannig said the agency took a two year hiatus of the event due to the pandemic.

However, he said he is looking forward to returning to the community this Friday and Saturday.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people that have either neglected them or need to have them looked at so we’ll be out there to look at them and also be able to sell them a new one if they need one,” said Hannig.

In addition to selling regular weather radios, Hannig said they will also have a few mobile radios as well.

He said it is still very important to have a weather radio on hand, despite the increase emergency capabilities from cellphones.

“A lot of people rely on smartphones nowadays for their emergency communication which is fine when you’re awake and active on your phone. But the weather radios are really important when your family’s sleeping at night, much like a smoke detector. It’ll actually be a loud alarm that wakes them up,” said Hannig.

If you cannot make this event, but still need help programming your weather radio, you can visit the WGEM website where there are step by step instructions here.

