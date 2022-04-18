Mount Sterling Lake receiving some upgrades

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - You may notice some improvements to Mount Sterling Lake as we head deeper into the camping and warm weather season.

The campground has seen increased numbers of campers over the last couple of years due to the pandemic according to Mount Sterling City Administrator Vada Yingling.

That increased revenue is helping spur some upgrades to the campground.

In the last few years, new playground equipment was installed and the electrical system was overhauled.

In the last year, the campground invested in new gravel and over a dozen new water hydrants.

Despite the recent upgrades, Yingling said there is still more work planned to further improve the camping experience at the lake, including a new boat launch.

“We’ve got a grant from the Tracy Family Foundation for a kayak and canoe launch that we’re going to have placed close to the boat dock,” Yingling said. “And it will allow kayaks and canoes to get in and out of the lake easily.”

She said the campground has ordered the new launch, and is now just waiting for it to be shipped.

She hopes to have the launch received and installed within the next few months.

In addition to the boat launch, Yingling said a huge boost may be in the cards as the Tracy Family Foundation works with BC Trailways to link the city with the lake via a hiking trail.

“One of the first legs of the trailways plan is to get a walking and bike path from Mount Sterling out to not only the lake but our neighbor, the Rolling Greens Golf Club and so everybody’s going to enjoy a few more people once we get that underway,” Yingling said.

She said that project is still in the development phase and seeking funding.

Yingling said she believes that once finished, the new trails would be a “great enhancement not only to our community but the whole county”.

You can find out more information about the lake here.

You can find out more information about the Tracy Family Foundation here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.