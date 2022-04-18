Plans for Quincy sober living house put on hold

QUINCY (WGEM) - The plan to create a sober living facility at 1111 North 8th Street in Quincy is currently on pause.

Those from Recovery Anonymous said they were hoping to get $200,000 in ARPA funds from the Adams County Board to buy and renovate the building.

Recovery Anonymous co-founder and executive director Gordon Dobey said they did not end up getting the money and are now trying to get information on what to do now.

Adams County Board members said they had at least 20 organizations express interest in applying for ARPA funds to build either affordable housing, family units, or transitional housing.

Finance chair Brett Austin said they’ve already allocated half of the county’s $12.7 million in ARPA funds. He said they want to be cautious with the money and decided to allow all interested organizations to apply for the funds.

“We’re gonna partner with a vetting agency so that it’s not the actual county board members trying to decide on who gets money,” Austin said. “We want to have a matrix of what’s the importance of the program, does it have sustainability, what’s your business plan for it. It doesn’t make sense to just give money just as a handout one time and see it fail a year later.”

Austin said they have reached out to a couple of vetting agencies and are hoping to have them join this week. He said they should have a plan on how organizations can apply by next month and is encouraging all to do so.

Dobey said the property at 1111 North 8th Street is still available and they do plan on applying for the ARPA funds.

