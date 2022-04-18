Quincy Town Center seeks roof repair money

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Town Center is asking for money for a major repair project to get rid of the leaks in the roof. Mayor Mike Troup said the property owners requested $100,000 to the Midtown Business TIF District which would cover a small portion of the project.

“The users that could benefit are putting money into that and the people that currently own the property, the Town Center, requested money to go toward one of the roof projects,” Troup said.

Troup said the request meets the program requirements and is optimistic the request will be approved. Troup said the approval decision will happen at Monday night’s council meeting.

