Quincy woman charged with aggravated battery of senior citizen

Mackenzie Griggs
Mackenzie Griggs(Adams County Sheriffs Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A 20-year-old Quincy woman was charged Thursday with aggravated battery for allegedly striking a senior citizen, according to court documents.

The Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office alleges that Mackenzie Griggs grabbed both arms of a woman over 60 years of age and struck the woman in the face.

Quincy Police say the incident happened at Cedarhurst Memory Center at 319 S 48th St. in Quincy.

Griggs was released on a $6,000 bond with 10% to apply.

Griggs will appear in court at 3:30 p.m. April 27.

