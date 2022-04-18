Quincy woman charged with aggravated battery of senior citizen

QUINCY (WGEM) - A 20-year-old Quincy woman was charged Thursday with aggravated battery for allegedly striking a senior citizen, according to court documents.

The Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office alleges that Mackenzie Griggs grabbed both arms of a woman over 60 years of age and struck the woman in the face.

Quincy Police say the incident happened at Cedarhurst Memory Center at 319 S 48th St. in Quincy.

Griggs was released on a $6,000 bond with 10% to apply.

Griggs will appear in court at 3:30 p.m. April 27.

