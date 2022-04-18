Advertisement

Southeast Iowa man sentenced to up to 50 years for killing couple in crash

Chad Ray Davis
Chad Ray Davis(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - Chad Ray Davis, 55, of Donnellson, Iowa, was sentenced Friday to serve up to 50 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections following his conviction on two counts of homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence.

The Lee County Attorney’s Office reports both are Class B felonies punishable by sentences of up to 25 years

Davis was following an Aug. 4, 2020, crash on Highway 2, east of Donnellson, that killed Michael and Ling Horn.

Davis rear-ended the couple’s motorcycle with a Mack truck.

The Lee County attorney reported that Davis pled guilty as charged on Feb. 18, 2022, with the maximum penalty.

