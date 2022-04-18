Advertisement

Student stabbed by ‘trespasser’ at California high school

Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser”...
Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed a student.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Calif. (Gray News) – A student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a California high school Monday, according to the school district.

Stockton Unified School District confirmed the stabbing at Stagg High School in Stockton, about 50 miles south of Sacramento.

District officials said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed a student.

The suspect is in custody and the victim was transported to the hospital. The student’s condition has not yet been released.

District officials said the motive for the attack is under the investigation and more information will be available soon.

