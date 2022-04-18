Unseasonably cool and windy.

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s another very chilly morning as temperatures are starting off in the 30s. However, feels like temperatures for much of the Tri-States are in the 20s. We are also starting off the day with cloudy, overcast skies and some fog due to ample low-level moisture. As a cold front moves through later this morning, this low-level moisture will exit the area as the front drags in drier air. The fog will dissipate and the clouds will clear from west to east. This will lead to some nice sunshine for the rest of the day. The front will reinforce the below normal temperatures though, so daytime highs will only be in the upper 40s. Feels like temperatures for much of the day will be in the 30s. It’s also going to shape up windy, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph being possible. High pressure will build into the region this evening/tonight. The main impact of this high pressure will be realized tonight as winds gradually calm and skies remain clear. Nighttime lows will drop below the freezing degree mark, into the upper 20s. Therefore, portions of the Tri-States will be under a Freeze Warning late tonight into tomorrow morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill/damage sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. If you have already planted anything, you’ll want to cover those plants with blankets or bring them inside if possible.

Late tonight through tomorrow morning. Frost to develop. (maxuser | WGEM)

