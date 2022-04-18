WEATHER ALERT Freeze Warning

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a Weather Alert for a Freeze Warning that will take place in the early morning hours Tuesday till 9 AM. We do expect to see temperatures down below freezing for the entire Tri-State area. We will also see widespread frost early in the morning Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon we will see increasing cloud cover.

Showers and a few thunderstorms possible Wednesday (Max Inman)

There is a very limited potential for some scattered showers or sprinkles Wednesday morning but a better shot of showers as we go through Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. A cold front sweeps through late Wednesday and that will clear things out for most of the day Thursday. However cloud cover will make its way back Into the region by Thursday evening. There is the potential for some showers and possibly a thunderstorm on Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

Warming trend in the works (Max Inman)

Wind begins to kick out of the south throughout the day Saturday that will bring a sufficient warm up to the region. We do expect to see temperatures warming to near 80 on Friday even with a cloudy sky. Similarly on Saturday but with partly sunny skies we will have temperatures topping out near 80° with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

