$6 Cardinals tickets on sale for upcoming games

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals fans can take advantage of discounted tickets for upcoming games.

Fans can buy $6 tickets or $16 Field Box seats to watch the Redbirds face the New York Mets (April 25-28), Arizona Diamondbacks (April 29-May 1) or Kansas City Royals (May 2). Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, click here.

