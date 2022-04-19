Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 19, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Logan Mulch

Kevin Grawe

Shad Dixon

Cecil Bastian lll

Brenda Nichols

Jocelyn Ruth Bailey

Shelly Jones

Sarah Steinkamp

Brad Amsler

Jordan Bowen

Logan Frieden

Evan Frieden

Ryan Mast

Christian Bunch

Brandon Epping

Janelle Payne

Kim Glasgow

Carrie Van Vleet

Anne Rauschert

Susan Reem

Barb Knox

Chris Tharp

Camron Logsdon

Rylie Whitehead

Janice Gates

Mickey Smith

Rick Little

Bill Goewey

Bruce Roskamp

Hunter Johnson

Sterling Lair

Marc Sinnock

John L Griffin

ANNIVERSARIES

Luke & Mindy Doellman

Bert & Darlene Whalon

Greg & Sherri Sandidge

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.