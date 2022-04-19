Hannibal to hold spring clean up for Earth Day

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There’s a plan to clean up Hannibal this weekend in honor of Earth Day.

On Saturday, Hannibal Parks and Rec, the Board of Public Works and the Area Chamber of Commerce are holding a spring clean up.

Volunteers will spend the morning picking up trash all over the city.

Hannibal Parks and Recreation supervisor Mary Lynne Richards said she looks forward to seeing how much gets picked up.

“In years past, we have picked up 500 lbs of trash. So, after everybody brings in their trash, we will weigh it, get the word out, and see how much we picked up. It’s really kind of exciting to see how much we will be able to pick up,” Richards said.

If you are interested in volunteering, head to the Y Men’s Pavilion at 105 Hill Street between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

You will get gloves and trash bags.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.