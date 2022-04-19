Hospital Report: April 19, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Melinda Sue “Mindy” Hagerty, 57, of Keokuk, IA died April 18 at her home. Vigen Memorial Home.

Dorothy B. Day, 90 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away April 17 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Rose Marie Mefford, 72, of Quincy, passed away April 15 at Blessing Hospital. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Harlen P. Lucas, 71, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 18 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Gary J. Wellman, age 65, of Quincy, died April 15 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Georgene I. “Jean” Lohman age 79, of Quincy died on April 16 in Blessing Hospital. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Isaiha Rogers & Chastity Cronin of Pleasant Hill,IL...boy.

