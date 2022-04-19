Advertisement

Hospital Report: April 19, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Melinda Sue “Mindy” Hagerty, 57, of Keokuk, IA died April 18 at her home. Vigen Memorial Home.

Dorothy B. Day, 90 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away April 17 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Rose Marie Mefford, 72, of Quincy, passed away April 15 at Blessing Hospital. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Harlen P. Lucas, 71, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 18 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Gary J. Wellman, age 65, of Quincy, died April 15 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Georgene I. “Jean” Lohman age 79, of Quincy died on April 16 in Blessing Hospital. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Isaiha Rogers & Chastity Cronin of Pleasant Hill,IL...boy.

